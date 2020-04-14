UrduPoint.com
Consensus Decision About Ramazan Prayers By Saturday : Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said the consensus decision about offering joint prayers in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak would be taken by Saturday (April 18).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said the consensus decision about offering joint prayers in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak would be taken by Saturday (April 18).

In a statement, he said the decision about Namaz-e-Taraweeh, Friday and five times a day prayers during the holy month would be taken after consultation with ulema, religious scholars and other stake holders.

He said the government would ensure coronavirus free prayers during the holy month.

He said individual decisions regarding Ramazan prayers would be strictly avoided and unity would be promoted.

A meeting chaired by President Dr Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi would be held soon to take consensus decisions about Ramazan prayers.

The videolink meeting would be attended by provincial governors, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Prime Minister's Advisor on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz.

