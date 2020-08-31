Consensus developed to resolve problems between Agri Dept, PCPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A consensus has been developed to resolve mutual problems between Punjab Agriculture department and Pakistan Crop Production Association (PCPA) through consultative process.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that in this regard a committee was formed comprising Additional Secretary Task Force Rana Ali Arshad, Agriculture (Research) Director General Abid Mehmood, Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and Soil Fertility Director Shahzada Mehdi Munawar.

This committee held dialogue with (PCPA) Chairman Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and during the meeting it was decided that all problems would be solved through dialogue.

Jamshed Iqbal assured that if all the matters would be resolved amicably in that case the members of Pakistan Crop Production Association would withdraw all the cases against Punjab Agriculture department in courts.

Spokesman of Agriculture department said," Department believes in resolving problems with mutual cooperation of all stakeholders in the larger interest of the farmers."