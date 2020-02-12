Consensus, dissention on things occur in politics: PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan

PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan has said that negotiations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman could be possible.In an issued statement on Wednesday Malik Ahmad Khan while showing possibility of talks with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman has said that in politics there is consensus and difference of opinion upon things

PTI promoted the culture of protest and Dharna politics.He said they hope that Mian Shehbaz Sharif will return country in March.Talking about current inflation in country he said record requisitions have come in the Punjab Assembly to call session from the opposition to discuss price hike issue.

.We as an opposition party want to eliminate the inflation.He said government should do immediate measures in order to provide relief to general public.