Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan has said that a consensus exists between the government and opposition over the name of Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi On the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner.He said a committee has been constituted on the matter of vacant post of the Chief Election Commissioner.He said a constitutional vacuum instead of a crisis would be developed on the matter of vacant post of Chief Election Commissioner and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be responsible for that.

He said Shehbaz Sharif is not ill but is presiding over party meetings in London.Babar Awan demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should come back to country and solve the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner in a meaningful manner.He said Shehbaz Sharif should trust Pakistani doctors and hospitals as there is no guarantee that whoever goes London he will come back to country after becoming healthy.