Consensus On Constitutional Amendments Soon: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday, said that the government was hopeful that a consensus will be reached soon on impending constitutional amendments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there were ongoing discussions and activities behind the scenes, and we are hopeful for breakthrough very soon.

He said that two drafts for constitutional amendments have been presented to the committee overseeing the process.

He further said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) submitted a three-page draft, which primarily focuses on the establishment of constitutional courts and the procedure for the appointment of judges.

The government's draft, he noted, also incorporates suggestions from lawyers and bar associations across the country.

Both drafts cover two key proposals: the mechanism for judicial appointments and the creation of constitutional courts, with the appointment of judges being a central point.

Senator clarified that no draft had been submitted by JUI(F) so far. However, he expressed optimism, stating that Maulana's recent statements conveyed a message of consensus-building.

He also assured that the amendments were not being rushed and would be implemented after gaining the confidence of coalition partners.

“This won't take much longer, and I believe it will be finalized soon,” he added.

Regarding PTI’s stance, he said “Over the last 20 years, PTI's actions have consistently been against Pakistan's interests, and their behavior now comes as no surprise.”

