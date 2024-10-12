Open Menu

Consensus On Constitutional Amendments Within Reach: Senator Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Saturday, said that the committee was close to reaching a consensus on constitutional amendments, with key political parties aligning on major points.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Primary goal of the special parliamentary committee was to reach a consensus on a unified draft of constitutional amendments.

This draft, once finalized, will be presented to the government, passed through the cabinet, and then turned into a bill requiring a two-thirds majority in the assembly, he said.

He expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), noting that while there had been some setbacks earlier, recent meetings have brought a positive outlook.

He said that the government's draft, which includes suggestions from the legal community and bar associations, has been finalized.

The PPP has also submitted its draft, and today Maulana Fazlur Rehman presented his version, he added.

The MQM has submitted a separate draft focusing on local government reforms, although they agree with the broader constitutional amendments.

"PTI is the only party that has not submitted anything in writing," Siddiqui said, pointing out that while they raise objections, they have not provided any specific document for consideration.

He urged PTI to bring forward any solid recommendations if they may have.

Responding to a question, senator said none of the proposed amendments are person-specific, and no individual’s name has been considered so far.

He criticized PTI for their habit of objecting without offering constructive alternatives.

Regarding the recent meeting between President PML-N Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said it was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Bilawal appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s efforts in strengthening democracy and discussed the points in the Charter of Democracy (CAD) that have yet to be implemented.

On PTI's call for protests, he shared that the committee had urged PTI to reconsider its stance, given the potential damage to the country's reputation during an important international event. However, PTI has not given a clear response.

"PTI need to decide whether they are a democratic political party that values national interests or a group aligned with disruptive forces," Siddiqui said.

He said that Pakistan's political history has never witnessed such behavior and urged PTI to think carefully about its actions.

