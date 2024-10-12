Consensus On Constitutional Amendments Within Reach: Senator Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Saturday, said that the committee was close to reaching a consensus on constitutional amendments, with key political parties aligning on major points.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Primary goal of the special parliamentary committee was to reach a consensus on a unified draft of constitutional amendments.
This draft, once finalized, will be presented to the government, passed through the cabinet, and then turned into a bill requiring a two-thirds majority in the assembly, he said.
He expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), noting that while there had been some setbacks earlier, recent meetings have brought a positive outlook.
He said that the government's draft, which includes suggestions from the legal community and bar associations, has been finalized.
The PPP has also submitted its draft, and today Maulana Fazlur Rehman presented his version, he added.
The MQM has submitted a separate draft focusing on local government reforms, although they agree with the broader constitutional amendments.
"PTI is the only party that has not submitted anything in writing," Siddiqui said, pointing out that while they raise objections, they have not provided any specific document for consideration.
He urged PTI to bring forward any solid recommendations if they may have.
Responding to a question, senator said none of the proposed amendments are person-specific, and no individual’s name has been considered so far.
He criticized PTI for their habit of objecting without offering constructive alternatives.
Regarding the recent meeting between President PML-N Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said it was held in a cordial atmosphere.
Bilawal appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s efforts in strengthening democracy and discussed the points in the Charter of Democracy (CAD) that have yet to be implemented.
On PTI's call for protests, he shared that the committee had urged PTI to reconsider its stance, given the potential damage to the country's reputation during an important international event. However, PTI has not given a clear response.
"PTI need to decide whether they are a democratic political party that values national interests or a group aligned with disruptive forces," Siddiqui said.
He said that Pakistan's political history has never witnessed such behavior and urged PTI to think carefully about its actions.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh, MQM delegation call on PM11 minutes ago
-
7th Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum held at Riyadh11 minutes ago
-
Oct 24 deadline to notify appointment of Chief Justice, says Law Minister21 minutes ago
-
428 nominations for LG by-elections received in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Multan traffic police launch anti-smog campaign31 minutes ago
-
2 arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered31 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security beefed up: SSP31 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held with looted valuables41 minutes ago
-
Four traffic wardens suspended for assaulting citizens41 minutes ago
-
70 liters liquor seized during crackdown51 minutes ago
-
Over Rs625 mln in scholarships awarded to 9,208 children of police employees51 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents51 minutes ago