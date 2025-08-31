Consensus Reached On Amendments To National Commission For Minorities Rights Bill 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A consensus-based amendment to the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been finalized in a recent meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
“The amended Bill has been forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its Joint Session. These amendments were prepared in response to the President’s earlier message to the Parliament under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.
The Bill seeks to establish a statutory commission to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, ensuring their representation and protection from discrimination.
The commission will monitor implementation of minority rights, review relevant policies, and will have the powers to investigate rights violations, independently.
“This legislation reflects a significant step toward fulfilling constitutional guarantees and international commitments to minority rights in Pakistan. The formation of the commission includes representatives from all provinces and minority communities, promoting inclusivity and effective oversight,” it was added.
The Bill will proceed under the constitutional process for due consideration by the Parliament in its joint session.
