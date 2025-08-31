Open Menu

Consensus Reached On Amendments To National Commission For Minorities Rights Bill 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Consensus reached on amendments to National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) A consensus-based amendment to the National Commission for Minorities Rights Bill, 2025 has been finalized in a recent meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

“The amended Bill has been forwarded to the Parliament for reconsideration in its Joint Session. These amendments were prepared in response to the President’s earlier message to the Parliament under Article 75(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.

The Bill seeks to establish a statutory commission to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, ensuring their representation and protection from discrimination.

The commission will monitor implementation of minority rights, review relevant policies, and will have the powers to investigate rights violations, independently.

“This legislation reflects a significant step toward fulfilling constitutional guarantees and international commitments to minority rights in Pakistan. The formation of the commission includes representatives from all provinces and minority communities, promoting inclusivity and effective oversight,” it was added.

The Bill will proceed under the constitutional process for due consideration by the Parliament in its joint session.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan