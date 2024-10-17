Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that consensus has been reached among all political parries on the constitutional amendment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that consensus has been reached among all political parries on the constitutional amendment.

During an informal meeting with senior journalists at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said consensus has been reached on the formation of constitutional bench and soon legislation will be passed on it.

The Governor Punjab said that the situation in the country cannot afford any chaos. He said that PPP, as an ally wants the government to complete its term.

He added that political stability in the country is vital to the economic development of the country.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the country's economy has started to improve.

He further stated that country's image has improved with the hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and foreign investment has also increased.

In response to a question, the Governor Punjab said that the PPP stands by the government for the sake of the country.

To another question regarding differences with PML-N, the Punjab Governor said that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.

Sohail Waraich, Salman Ghani, Wasif Nagi, Syed Irshad Arif, Raees Ansari, Hafeezullah Niazi, Khalid Qayyum and other senior journalists were present on this occasion.