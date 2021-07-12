Consensus Urdu translation of Holy Quran completed: Qardri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri Monday said a consensus Urdu translation of the Holy Quran which had been completed in collaboration with the leading Ulema and religious scholars of all schools of thoughts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri Monday said a consensus urdu translation of the Holy Quran which had been completed in collaboration with the leading Ulema and religious scholars of all schools of thoughts.

The translation would be unveiled at a ceremony soon to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said addressing the 13th Competition of Quran and Hadith here at the Jamia Al Kausar.

Qadri said the main aim of including the Seerah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the educational curriculum was to promote Islamic culture in the country.

Youth would have to be imparted the teachings of Holy Quran, he said.

He urged the Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought to join hands for frustrating the conspiracies of enemies against islam and Pakistan.

The minister said the ministry would soon hold a Qirat competition.

Council of Islamic Ideology Member Allama Akbar Hussain stressed on promoting research on Quranic teachings and disseminating the message among the youth.