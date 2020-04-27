UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consensus With Political Parties To Help Remove Lacuna From 18th,19th Amendment: Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Consensus with political parties to help remove lacuna from 18th,19th Amendment: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has underlined the need for developing consensus with political parties to remove lacuna from 18th and 19th Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has underlined the need for developing consensus with political parties to remove lacuna from 18th and 19th Amendment.

Expressing these views in a short interview with a private tv channel, he said there were some flaws in 18th Amendment that must be addressed in consultation with the political forces.

He further stated that after 18th Amendment, the representative of the provinces held the rights to decide matter of their Constituencies as per the requirement of their people.

To a question, he said the incumbent government wanted to see a visible progress in the administration of provinces or improvement in the lives of the poor segment of society.

The PTI leaders also expressed reservation at highest forum over provision of huge funds to provinces under National Finance Commission Award.

They were of the view that people should have basic amenities of life at their doorsteps and for this, the representative of the provinces must take steps for bringing visible development in their part of ruling.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Poor Private TV Channel Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

4 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

4 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

5 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

8 minutes ago

2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.