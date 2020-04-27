Consensus with political parties to help remove lacuna from 18th,19th Amendment: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has underlined the need for developing consensus with political parties to remove lacuna from 18th and 19th Amendment.

Expressing these views in a short interview with a private tv channel, he said there were some flaws in 18th Amendment that must be addressed in consultation with the political forces.

He further stated that after 18th Amendment, the representative of the provinces held the rights to decide matter of their Constituencies as per the requirement of their people.

To a question, he said the incumbent government wanted to see a visible progress in the administration of provinces or improvement in the lives of the poor segment of society.

The PTI leaders also expressed reservation at highest forum over provision of huge funds to provinces under National Finance Commission Award.

They were of the view that people should have basic amenities of life at their doorsteps and for this, the representative of the provinces must take steps for bringing visible development in their part of ruling.