Conservation Efforts Underway At Shalimar Gardens By WCLA
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:41 PM
The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched an ambitious conservation initiative at the historic Shalimar Gardens, following the transfer of its administrative control on May 31, 2023
This landmark project is aimed at preserving the rich heritage of one of Pakistan’s most treasured cultural landmarks.
With the guidance of the advisory committee constituted for conservation works, the WCLA initiated a detailed documentation process using state-of-the-art 3D laser scanning technology. This advanced technique captures the intricate architectural details of the monument, providing a precise and historically accurate representation of its current state.
Speaking about the initiative, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari stated:
“Shalimar Gardens is not only a symbol of Lahore’s glorious past but also a UNESCO World Heritage Site that represents the artistic and cultural achievements of its time. Our priority is to ensure that this historical gem is preserved using the most advanced techniques, ensuring its legacy endures for future generations.”
The conservation work is divided into phases. During the initial phase, emergency stabilization of the flooring, walls, fountains, and other critical components was undertaken.
Significant progress has been made in restoring these elements to ensure structural stability and functionality, he added.
Mubashar Hassan, Deputy Director of Conservation and Planning, elaborated on the conservation approach:
“Our focus has been on balancing preservation with authenticity. By carefully analyzing the site’s needs, we’ve not only restored deteriorating components but have also retained their historical essence. This meticulous process ensures that Shalimar Gardens remains true to its original grandeur while being safeguarded for years to come.”
The second phase of the conservation initiative is currently in progress, targeting six key structures of the gardens:
•Entrance Gate of the Nakaar Khana
•Daulat Khana e Khas-o-Aam
•Conservation of King’s Chamber
•Conservation of Beghum Ki Khawabgah
•Conservation and Upgradation of Aiwan
Restoration of the outer boundary of Terrace No. 03 has also been a priority, with efforts directed towards stabilizing and preserving the historically significant gate as part of the north wall of the terrace.
The Walled City of Lahore Authority is committed to preserve the heritage of Shalimar Gardens while employing modern technology to ensure meticulous accuracy and respect for its architectural and cultural integrity, he added.
