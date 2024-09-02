- Home
`Conservation Laboratories’ To Be Established In KP For Protection Of Archeological Artifacts
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:59 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with support of Italian government will establish `Conservation Laboratories’ in five cities of KP with the purpose of protection and safety of rare archeological artifacts on modern lines.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding setting up of conservation laboratories has also been signed between KP and Italian governments.
According to MoU, Italian government will also provide a fund of Euro four million (around Rs. One billion) and specialists from Italy will provide their services for establishment of the laboratory.
Director Archelogy KP, Dr. Abdul Samad said that six laboratories would be established in KP around two in Chitral, one each in Swat, Mardan and D.I.Khan.
Under the plan, special training would also be imparted by Italian experts over prevention of smuggling of archeological artifacts.
The Italian Police will give training to staff of Archeology Department about latest procedures for prevention of smuggling of antiques, he added.
