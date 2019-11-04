Conservation of mausoleum in Multan: Bids to be opened on Nov 18

The Punjab Archaeology Department would open bids from contractors on Nov 18 for conservation/restoration of an over five centuries old mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar at Suraj Miani in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) The Punjab Archaeology Department would open bids from contractors on Nov 18 for conservation/restoration of an over five centuries old mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar at Suraj Miani in Multan.

The Rs27.104 million project entered the tender stage after its technical sanction and officials hoped its execution may begin sometime in Dec 2019 subject to recommendations of tender committee and approval from Director General Punjab Archaeology.

The saint, Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar, was the 8th in line as a descent of Hazrat Shams Uddin Sabzwari and the mausoleum was built in 1585. In-charge Archaeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad had told APP the other day.

Located at Suraj Miani (Kabuli Mohallah) in Multan city's suburbs, the tomb of Hazrat Ali Akbar is a smaller version of the tomb of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam. It shares looks and architectural features with the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e- Alam which included an octagonal plan, 3-storey and tapering angle buttresses crowned by turrets. Its walls are also decorated with brick designs and tile work.

The monument is an example of fine cut and dressed work with the combination of Multani glazed kashi tiles. The interior of the monument has been damaged considerably by the smoke of mustard oil lamps and the candles' smoke has spoiled the fresco painting or Naqashi work and the lime plaster.

Glazed tiles on its exterior were also found chipped off and missing and needed restoration while salt affected brick work also needed restoration.

The openings are provided with modern metallic grilles which needed to be replaced by terracotta 'Jali'. Some of the openings in the second storey have lost their wooden grilles and are now blocked with bricks. The walls have horizontal wooden beam courses. In faience embellishment and tile inscription, this tomb is richer than the tomb of Rukn-i-Alam, says the report sent to Punjab archaeology department.

Internally, there are original specimens of Naqashi though all in very precarious position and some of the rarest examples are Arabic designs in relief which can be seen in the interior walls.

The floor of the tomb is laid in bricks on edge. But in the entrance large square tiles with glazed designs have been laid. The platform, on which rests the edifice, has beenplastered with cement. In close vicinity are the Mosque of Ali Akbar and the Tomb of his mother. The latter is in more precarious condition.

The plan proposes underpinning with fine dressed brick masonry at the salt affected parts of walls, providing and fixing wooden 'Jaalies' of Shisham wood, restoration of old wood doors, providing and inserting Sisham wood beams in brick masonry, application of lime plaster on exterior and interior of dome, restoration of Fresco work, Stucco tracery work, glazed kashi tile work, upgradation of platform and graves, brick flooring, and electrification of tomb.