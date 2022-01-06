UrduPoint.com

Conservation, Plantation Helps Restore 173 Hectares Kehina Forest In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Conservation, plantation helps restore 173 hectares Kehina Forest in Hazara Division

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hazara Forest Division has successfully retrieved the denuded Pine jungle spreading over an area of 173 hectares in Shinkiari Mansehra region which was marred by deforestation, unbridled grazing and other anthropogenic activities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hazara Forest Division has successfully retrieved the denuded Pine jungle spreading over an area of 173 hectares in Shinkiari Mansehra region which was marred by deforestation, unbridled grazing and other anthropogenic activities.

The Kehina Pine Forest falling in Tanawal-Agror area of Shinkiari fell under subtropical ecological zone at an elevation of some 3,000 feet to 6,000 feet above sea level, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shinkiari, Mansehra Forest Division Muhammad Amjad told APP.

Amjad said the entire Hazara Division was predominantly Pine Forest region as Chir or Pine was local species of the forest.

He added that during the 1979 Afghan War, refugees settled in this area carried out uncontrolled tree cutting in the area that turned it into a barren rock.

Under the billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) in 2015, the Forest Department planted some 190,000 saplings that had exceeded over 300,000 trees at present due to assisted natural region, he added.

"Chir has been planted along with 3-4 percent eucalyptus due to the demand of local masses and there is over 95 percent success rate of the plantation," the DFO said.

He elaborated that since the Afghan refugees settled here during Afghan war chopped off the old local trees, the forest was restored through human forest restoration after three years watch and guard with the help of local neghabans (forest guards).

"The protected area is restricted for grazing, human activity and tree cutting to support assisted natural regeneration like the one in Kehina Forest," he added.

He added that most of the forests' land was privately owned and therefore, conservation efforts were carried out after the consent of the local community.

"Tree cutting in the preserved area on private lands is managed through permit regulation allowing one individual of a household to cut trees once only as per his or her requirement," DFO Amjad said.

To a query, he said the massive plantation had revived bird and wildlife at a massive scale particularly wild boars, magpies, varmints and red foxes.

Replying another query, he said pine was a less water consuming plant that survives on average rainfall in the sub-tropical zones. Moreover, its pollination through pine needles and other natural methods increased its regrowth manifolds.

It may be mentioned that the International Union for Conservation of Nature was also assisting the ministry to hold the third party monitoring and evaluation of the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project as per the demand of the government.

/395

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tsunami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mansehra Needles May 2015 Government Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Rights court throws out UK gay wedding cake case

Rights court throws out UK gay wedding cake case

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking numerous steps to tap huge potential o ..

Govt taking numerous steps to tap huge potential of tourism in AJK, Northern Are ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr Gill for banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid' ..

Dr Gill for banning Maryam Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid's entry in press clubs

7 minutes ago
 Oman's delegation keen to promote business relatio ..

Oman's delegation keen to promote business relations with Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Two illegal housing colonies sealed

Two illegal housing colonies sealed

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.