PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Known as a land of Markhor and Ibex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province of Pakistan where the Government's conservation projects have significantly helped in increasing population of the wildlife species in the province.

Being the national animal of Pakistan, Markhor's population which was declared an endangered specie, has witnessed substantial increase in recent years due to the Trophy Hunting Program (THP) in KP, official sources in Wildlife Department told APP.

A survey conducted in Chitral has revealed that the population of Markhor has substantially increased to over 5,000 animals as compared to 1500-2,000 animals in 2001 courtesy to the financial incentives being provided to the local communities including Chitral and Kohistan under THP.

Recently, the Wildlife Department has distributed Rs.74 million among 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan under THP on account of community share of Markhor and Ibex for the year 2021-22.

A three year "Integrated Development Forestry Project (IDFP) worth Rs1.444 million has been launched by the Government under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP 2020-21) for protection, breedings and up-keeping of an endangered wildlife in semi-natural conditions in merged areas.

The project is aimed to utilize the vast land of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai and Mohmand tribal districts for establishment of wildlife parks, game reserves and breeding centres on modern lines.

Under the project, Rs 123.775 million would be spent on establishment of protected areas for wildlife conservation and development works in merged tribal districts. Similarly, Rs50.135 million would be spent for purchase of machinery and equipment to strengthen wildlife there.

Similarly, Rs 43 million would be utilized on development, education and wildlife awareness programs and Rs71.050 million allocated for pay and allowances for the newly recruiting officers and staff of wildlife in merged areas.

The KP Government has already approved 653 new posts for wildlife department to strengthen conservation, breeding and protection programs in tribal districts.

Sports hunting was regulated to stabilize partridges' population in selected game reserves and permit fee enhanced besides revenue of the Markhor trophy hunting program.

The Government pro-wildlife policies has increased wildlife protected areas to 15 pc of the total land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following completion of three new national parks at Nazimpur Nowshera, Kamal Band and Malakandi Kaghan in Manshera district.

Thus, the number of total national parks in KP has increased to nine including Ayubia National Park, Broghil National Park, Chitral Gol National Park, Saiful Malook National Park, Lulusar Dudipat National Park and Sheikh Badin National Park.

Moreover, eight wildlife parks, nine pheasantries and 15 breeding enclosures were setup in KP. Two new community managed game reserves and cheer pheasants center were rehabilitated in Manshera.

He said efforts would be made to increase KP wildlife covered areas up to 20pc by 2023 after inclusion of the merged areas under wildlife. Prior to the PTI Government, the protected area in KP was only 10.22 percent, adding turnaround has been witnessed in term of financial allocation and development projects in budget for wildlife conservation in recent years.

As a result, the frequency of migratory birds including houbara bustard, Russian doves, ducks and cranes were enhanced to Pakistan from Central Asian Republics has been increased to Pakistan due to increase of their favorite flora following a record plantation of 1. 28 billion trees under the first phase of billion trees afforestation project and 505 million saplings during last three years under 10 BTAP in KP.

As a result, over 10 new jungles including mega Ghari Chandan and Azakhels forests near Peshawar with 3.2 million plants had created breeding grounds for falcons, bears, houbara, cranes, bears, common leopard, dove, ducks, monkeys, foxes, wolves, jackals, pigeons, pheasants monal, koklas, kaleej, tragopan, black & grey partridges and national bird Chakor to thrive.

He said Pakistan was a home to over 786 rare wildlife species including 186 reptiles and 173 mammals out of which about 90 species including 50 mammals, 27 birds and 17 reptiles were placed in categories of endangered, vulnerable and near to extinction.

The endangered species include Siberian Crane, White Backed Vulture, Long-Billed Vulture, Red-Headed Vulture, Saker and Peregrine Falcons and Hawksbill Sea Turtle, Kashmir Grey Langur, Indus Dolphin, Finback Whale, Baluchistan Bear, Musk Deer, Hog Deer, Indian Pangolin, Egyptian Vulture, Green Turtle and Indian Narrow-Headed Turtle.

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) has declared Common Leopard, Snow Leopard, Ladakh Urial, Greater Spotted Eagle, Fish Eagle, Houbara Bustard, Crowned River Turtle, Indian Soft-Shell Turtle and many other mammals, birds and reptiles are vulnerable to extinction.

He said the rapid increase in population is exerting extra pressure on forests and converting agriculture lands into housing societies, forcing indigenous wildlife to move to high altitude pasture zones to live in cold weather conditions.

He said a conservation has been started for endangered Barking Deer in Haripur district to protect it from extinction. Barking Deer conservation was underway at the site of a special scientific interests project exclusively developed for conservation and breeding of endangered species at Makhniyal Haripur.

Three other sites of scientific interest projects were developed at Malka Mahaband in Buner, Mangal Thana and Bharkalay Baish Banar in Swat where rare wildlife and plants species besides their habitats were being preserved.

A mega project was approved for conservation of biodiversity and promotion of eco-tourism through livelihood improvement at Sheikh Badin National Park.

Sheikh Badin is spread on15,540 hectares located at the junction of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts would also serve as hub of eco-tourism in southern districts of KP.

Five conservancy projects were completed to promote wildlife resources in the province. These conservancies were set up at Kalam, Minkyal in Swat, Terich Targo in Chitral, Kumrat in Dir Upper, and Dir Kohistan.

Rules for effective management of national parks, community managed game reserves, combating illegal hunting and extension of wildlife act to merged tribal districts were framed.

Likewise, rules for national parks and community managed game reserves were approved.

Compensation policy for humans-wildlife conflict was approved and several compensation cases of the victims families were processed through deputy commissioners for payment. The Government has also planned to establish a mini zoo at Kanju Swat.

Meanwhile, International Wildlife Day was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with enthusiasm. This year theme of the Wildlife Day was "recovering key species for ecosystem restoration. " An awareness function in connection of the day was held at Khyber Wildlife Division where the speakers underscored the need for spreading awareness among masses about conservation and protection of wildlife.

Besides academia and students of Zoology Department, University of Peshawar, Deputy Conservator Wildlife, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat, Chairman Zoology Department Sanaullah, Organizer of the Event Dr. Zaigham Hassan and Chairman CSP attended.

DFO Wildlife Khyber, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat explained about theme of the Program and said that since 2013 Global Wildlife Day was celebrated every year to highlight its positive role in ecosystem, food chain, forests, environmental and biodiversity resources.

The experts said various species of plants and animals were in high risk due to habitat destruction, illegal cutting of forests and hunting, poaching and trafficking and called for curbing such unlawful practices through strict implementation of laws.

The speakers stressed the need for bringing improvement in wildlife habitats, strengthening of conservation programs and forest resources to protect wild species.

The role of academics and Zoology Departments in wildlife conservation was also highlighted.

Walks, seminars and declamation contest in schools highlighted importance of wildlife for human lives besides tablues showing various factors posing threats to Markhor, Ibex, reptiles and mammals and its remedial measures.