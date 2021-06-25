(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in partnership of The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) has completed the conservation of the Shah Burj, Waterproofing of Sheesh Mahal Attic Roof, Naulakha Pavilion and the Drainage Improvement in Shah Burj Section at the Lahore Fort.

The Shah Burj Complex has been restored and conserved with the generous funding of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, said a press release issued here.

The funded amount was Rs 41 million for Digital Documentation of Lahore Fort and for the Conservation of Shah Burj Complex Rs 147 million were provided.

The conservation of Shah Burj was started in 2017. The Shah Burj refers to a block of monuments located in the north-western corner of the Lahore Fort, which includes circa 635 ft segment of the Picture Wall as the apron wall, famous Naulaka Pavilion, Shah Burj Gate and the Sheesh Mahal Attic Roof and quadrangle at the upper level.

Under this project, the Picture wall was also conserved. The process of conservation included the stabilization and consolidation of the Picture Wall's structure, as well as its decorative elements and warranted the expertise of both heritage crafts as well as conservators.

It also included excavation in order to expose the Mughal era floor level which was 7 feet below the present ground level and linking that with water disposal system.

Similarly, the Shah Burj Gate, which forms part of the famous Picture Wall in the Lahore Fort, is the principal entrance to the Fort complex.

Naulakha Pavilion is a 17th century white marble monument from the era of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan. It has also been conserved under the Shah Burj project components in June 2021.

In the same project the Waterproofing of Sheesh Mahal Attic Roof was also done which was in a dilapidated condition.

Through this project, all decayed wooden elements of 6,335 sq ft roof, structural consolidation, conservation of decorative elements along with water rerouting was completed by January 2021.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, "We are proud to have partners like AKTC with us who have international experience in conservation and restoration works. We are thankful to them for bringing back the lost glory of the monuments within the Lahore Fort. This partnership has resulted in many successful projects. I am also thankful to the Royal Norwegian Embassy for their generous funding for this project."