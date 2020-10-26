ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The conservative Members of the United Kingdom's Parliament have denounced India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The fact that a much more aggressive India has abandoned any attempt to be a secular government, combined with basic issues of human rights, means that Kashmir is now an issue for us," Conservative Friends of Kashmir, Chairman, Paul Bristow was quoted as saying in an online article, co-authored by British Journalists Peter Oborne and Jan-Peter Westad on Monday.

Bristow is the MP from the UK's Peterborough city, where the Muslim population of 9.4 per cent is above the national average.

He took note of the sentiments of the Kashmiris diaspora of his constituency who could not talk to family and friends back in the IIOJK.

Talking about his own views on Kashmir issue, Bristow said there was a need to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Kashmir.

"We also need to raise the issue of self-determination. Britain doesn't just say that sovereignty over the Falkland Islands is a matter between Britain and Argentina. We say it's an international matter. The same should apply in Kashmir." "Thirdly, we need to take account of the views of people in Kashmir itself. Not to do so, is morally indefensible." The writers also explained history of the October 27 and current situation of human rights violations in the IIOJK to the readers.

They said Kashmiris have been under heavy restrictions since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August, 05, last year.

This status had given special privileges to permanent residents of Kashmir, including state government jobs and the exclusive right to own property.

It was designed to protect the state's distinct character as the only Muslim-majority state in India, they said.

Many of these rights have since been undermined by further legal changes. Government jobs that were previously reserved for Kashmiris have now been opened up to Indian citizens. It has also been made easier to revoke residency rights, they maintained.

With the outbreak of coronavirus, they said heavily armed police line the streets in ever greater number. Following a communications blackout at the time of the revocation last year, internet access and other means of communication remain limited.

Journalists, too, face harassment and imprisonment. Nearly 400 journalists & civil society members have called for the release of Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan who has been in jail for more than two years.

Only last week, the office of the Kashmir Times, an English-language daily newspaper, was sealed off by Indian officials.

Properties have been destroyed and innocent people are losing their lives. According to human rights organisations, between 1 January and 20 June, there were 229 killings, of which 32 were civilians, 54 were government forces and 143 were militants, they remarked.