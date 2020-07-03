Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest area in Kohlu

Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind on Friday visited Forest areas of Kohlu district and reviewed the steps taken in connection with the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP) for Forests under the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Development Budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind on Friday visited Forest areas of Kohlu district and reviewed the steps taken in connection with the "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP) for Forests under the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Development Budget.

He was briefed about measures by concerned official of the Forest, saying that we had grown up at least 300,000 saplings in the potted nursery and 100,000 cuttings had been planted in the bedded nursery. In addition, 10,000 cuttings had been planted on the farmers' lands as well as three shelter billets were included.

Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind met with farmers of the area Mir Faiz Muhammad Murree, Mir Abdul Karim Murree, and other landowners and briefed them on the activities of the TBTTP.

He was also provided guidance on this program which was appreciated by all the big and small farmers of the area and expressed their hope that such programs would be beneficial for contributing to the wild development of the area.