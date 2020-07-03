UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conservator Forest Sibi Division Inspects Forest Area In Kohlu

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:57 PM

Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest area in Kohlu

Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind on Friday visited Forest areas of Kohlu district and reviewed the steps taken in connection with the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP) for Forests under the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Development Budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind on Friday visited Forest areas of Kohlu district and reviewed the steps taken in connection with the "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme" (TBTTP) for Forests under the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Development Budget.

He was briefed about measures by concerned official of the Forest, saying that we had grown up at least 300,000 saplings in the potted nursery and 100,000 cuttings had been planted in the bedded nursery. In addition, 10,000 cuttings had been planted on the farmers' lands as well as three shelter billets were included.

Conservator Forest Sibi Division Zahid Jan Rind met with farmers of the area Mir Faiz Muhammad Murree, Mir Abdul Karim Murree, and other landowners and briefed them on the activities of the TBTTP.

He was also provided guidance on this program which was appreciated by all the big and small farmers of the area and expressed their hope that such programs would be beneficial for contributing to the wild development of the area.

Related Topics

Tsunami Murree Budget Sibi Kohlu All Billion

Recent Stories

Solution of people's problems govt's top priority: ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of lives

3 minutes ago

DC dissatisfied with anti-dengue campaign results

3 minutes ago

SCCI concerned over hours long power outages on in ..

3 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

26 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.