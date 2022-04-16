UrduPoint.com

Conservator Wildlife Visits Khyber District, Meets Officials For Setting Up Of Check Post At Torkhem

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Conservator Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ali visited Khyber district along with relevant staff to meet with officials of Pak Army and Pakistan Customs for discussion over strict implementation of laws prohibiting smuggling of wild species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Conservator Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ali visited Khyber district along with relevant staff to meet with officials of Pak Army and Pakistan Customs for discussion over strict implementation of laws prohibiting smuggling of wild species.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, the Wildlife team held a meeting at Torkhem with Pakistan Army Officers and Pakistan Customs for getting favour for strict stoppage of any illegal wild species trafficking across the borders.

The officials of both the departments while supporting the idea said that they were already working on implementation of relevant laws pertaining to wildlife protection by prohibiting trafficking of species.

The team members also had meeting with Commander NLC, Abdus Sattar Khan Marwat and discussed about the space required for establishment of Wildlife Check post.

He held out assurance and asked to write an application to DG NLC for provision of room in the under construction terminal at Torkham so the wildlife staff can get the same for longer time with all facilities inside, the statement added.

Conservator Muhammad Ali and his team later visited Landi Kotal and met with Father Priest of the Church Liaqat Bhatti and other Christians in the Protestant Church.

They were briefed about five percent quota of jobs under Shoaib Suddle Commission and Superme Court of Pakistan orders.

Father Priest Church was apprised that Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department KP had directed them to meet with minorities community representatives and encourage them to apply for the posts of the department in accordance with their relevant quota.

