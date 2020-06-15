UrduPoint.com
Considerable Allocation Made In PSDP 2020-2021 For CPEC Road Projects

Considerable allocation made in PSDP 2020-2021 for CPEC road projects

The government has been attaching topmost priority to early completion of National Highway Authority's road infrastructure projects related of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021, Rs 10,000 million have been allocated for the new scheme for dualization of Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) Road which would form an important part of Western Corridor of the CPEC.

The project has been completed in five packages including 65 km Zhob-Tangi package, 65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah package, 50 km Qila Saifullah-Nasai package, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai package and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak ( Quetta) package.

An amount of Rs 20,000 million have been earmarked for construction of Motorway from Burhan- Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan which would form part of CPEC.

The project has been divided into five packages and expected to be accomplished by year end.

A total of Rs 2500 million have been earmarked for Construction of KKH Phase-II, 118 km Havelian-Thakot section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which included Rs 2000 million foreign aid whereas Rs 500 million would be local component.

For land acquisition and resettlement for KKH (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot section, Rs 250 million have been earmarked. For land acquisition of CPEC projects, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway, Multan-Sukkur Motorway and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Rs 1500 million have been allocated for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21.

Rs 350 million have been specified for improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, also part of CPEC and for Nokundi-Mashkhel road deposit work, Rs 1000 million have been allotted.

For construction of 392 km Sukkur-Multan Section a total of Rs 2500 million have been allocated out of which Rs 2000 million is foreign aid.

