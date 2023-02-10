UrduPoint.com

"Considerable Progress," Says IMF Mission Chief As Ten-day Talks With Pakistan Conclude

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2023 | 11:32 AM

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan conclude

Nathan Porter, who head the IMF mission in Pakistan, has said that virtual discussions will continue between two sides in the coming days to finalize the implementation details of the policies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) International Monetary Fund Pakistan mission chief Nathan Porter said that the “virtual discussions” would continue between the two sides in the coming days to finalise the “implementation details” of the policies.

The both sides, however, agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to stabilising the dwindling economy.

"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," said the MF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter in a statement.

He also thanked the authorities for the “constructive discussions”.

His statement came after the mission concluded its 10-day Pakistan visit.

Porter welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to implement policies that were needed to “safeguard macroeconomic stability”.

He said that “considerable progress” was made during the talks with Pakistani officials on “policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances”.

He also said that “key priorities included strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector”.

“The timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development,” said Porter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exchange Visit Resolute Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

17 minutes ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

1 hour ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.