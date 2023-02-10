"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan conclude

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) International Monetary Fund Pakistan mission chief Nathan Porter said that the “virtual discussions” would continue between the two sides in the coming days to finalise the “implementation details” of the policies.

The both sides, however, agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to stabilising the dwindling economy.

"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," said the MF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter in a statement.

He also thanked the authorities for the “constructive discussions”.

His statement came after the mission concluded its 10-day Pakistan visit.

Porter welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to implement policies that were needed to “safeguard macroeconomic stability”.

He said that “considerable progress” was made during the talks with Pakistani officials on “policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances”.

He also said that “key priorities included strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector”.

“The timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development,” said Porter.