Consignment of medical supplies arrives from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :An aircraft carrying medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), arrived in Islamabad from China on Tuesday morning.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad received the equipment at the airport.

The arrived medical supplies included 150,000 N-95 masks,1.5 million masks,150,000 protective goggles and 1.5 million surgical gowns.

Talking to media, Chairman thanked the Chinese government on behalf of government and people of Pakistan and lauded Chinese cooperation and support to Pakistan in this hour of trial.

Chairman vowed providing the COVID-19 testing kits to provinces to meet their requirements.

He said 250 ventilators have already been provided to the provinces. While 600 ventilators were also available in warehouse of NDMA.

The authority was procuring 2,000 oxygenated beds to meet growing demands.

He said he has already visited Lahore hospitals and plans to visit Peshawar and Karachi for analysing and assessing the needs.