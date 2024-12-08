Open Menu

Consignment Of Medicines, Essential Commodities Airlifted To Kurram

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Consignment of medicines, essential commodities airlifted to Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) In response to the ongoing medicine shortage in Kurram district caused by road closures, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Sunday dispatched the first consignment of medicines and essential supplies to Parachinar through a helicopter.

A second consignment of medicines and other necessary items will also be sent to Kurram by helicopter soon, said a press release issued here adding that patients from the region would also be airlifted to Peshawar for medical treatment on the return flight.

This is not the first such effort; earlier consignments of essential medicines were also delivered to Kurram via helicopter under the Chief Minister's orders.

The CM has instructed that continuous deliveries of medicines until the reopening of the road links to the district.

Adviser for Health and Secretary for Health were personally overseeing the supply of medicines to ensure the continuous availability of essential drugs in the region.

“We will ensure the availability of essential medicines at all times,” the Chief Minister emphasized, adding that the helicopter service will persist until the full restoration of road connectivity," it added

The provincial government was committed to utilizing all available resources to provide medicines and other essentials to the affected area.

APP/adi

