Consignment of PPEs donated by Pakistani diaspora in Singapore shipped to Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The second consignment of medical equipment procured by Pakistani community in Singapore has been shipped to Karachi to support the country in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment was procured following a vigorous fund raising campaign, in coordination with Pakistani High Commission, said a press release received here Saturday.

The consignment carrying Personal Protective Equipment will reach Karachi in ten days where it will be handed over the National Disaster Management Authority for distribution to the healthcare professionals.

The consignment includes 3200 Tyvek suits, 2100 goggles, 400 face shields, 28,500 face masks and and 100 isolation gowns.

The first consignment procured through generous support of Pakistani community in Singapore was dispatched to NDMA on 28th of last month.

The total value of the two consignments is around Rs 20.898 million.