UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consignment Of PPEs Donated By Pakistani Diaspora In Singapore Shipped To Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

Consignment of PPEs donated by Pakistani diaspora in Singapore shipped to Karachi

The second consignment of medical equipment procured by Pakistani community in Singapore has been shipped to Karachi to support the country in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The second consignment of medical equipment procured by Pakistani community in Singapore has been shipped to Karachi to support the country in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment was procured following a vigorous fund raising campaign, in coordination with Pakistani High Commission, said a press release received here Saturday.

The consignment carrying Personal Protective Equipment will reach Karachi in ten days where it will be handed over the National Disaster Management Authority for distribution to the healthcare professionals.

The consignment includes 3200 Tyvek suits, 2100 goggles, 400 face shields, 28,500 face masks and and 100 isolation gowns.

The first consignment procured through generous support of Pakistani community in Singapore was dispatched to NDMA on 28th of last month.

The total value of the two consignments is around Rs 20.898 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Singapore Million

Recent Stories

Spiritual scholar Syed Abbas Gillani predicts abou ..

4 minutes ago

223 stranded Pakistanis arrive city in special fli ..

3 minutes ago

Italian church-turned-morgue 'finally empty' of co ..

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles ..

3 minutes ago

MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.