Consignment Of Protective Equipments Provided To Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Consignment of protective equipments provided to hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab has dispatched of another consignment of protective equipment to the five hospitals of Lahore on Sunday.

Secretary PSHC Muhammad Usman said that this consignment was received from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and sent to five city hospitals including Children Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

He said the new consignment was consisted of 1,42644 masks,126,700 gloves,16884 safety kits,2590 goggles, 2306 face shield and a big number of caps and show covers.

Secretary Muhammad Usman said that Chief Minister and Chief Secretary were monitoring the situation and issued directions to keep vigil on the situation round the clock.

He said there was no shortage of any protective equipments in any hospital.

