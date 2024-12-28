Consignment of relief goods dispatches on behalf of Governor to Parachinar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A consignment of relief goods worth of two crore rupees has been sent on behalf of the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori to the people of Parachinar, here on Saturday.

JDC's Zafar Abbas on behalf of the Sindh Governor delivered relief goods to Parachinar by helicopter, a Governor House communique said.

The large quantity of medicines, surgical items and milk for children have been dispatched.

Ration bags and other essential items have also been dispatched from Karachi.