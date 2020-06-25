(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the consistent and peace-oriented foreign policy was the biggest achievement of the incumbent government as it was striving to unite the Muslim world despite the spoilers' negative designs.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said unlike the past, the United States now did not blame Pakistan for its failures rather it requested the country to support the peace process in Afghanistan.

He said he still remembered the humiliation faced by the country, particularly the Pakistani expatriates when the US had killed Osama Bin Laden on Pakistan's soil in total disregard to the latter's sovereignty.

Similarly, he said, the overseas Pakistanis had to face embarrassment when the US authorities told their Foreign Relations Committee that the drone attacks were in fact being carried out with the permission of the then Pakistan government, which was actually lying to its people.

Now, the prime minister said, Pakistan's relations with the US now were never like before as it had decided not to take part in anyone's war rather to be part of the peace talks.

He said currently Pakistan-US ties were based on trust while the US administration had also agreed to his (prime minister's) stance of no military solution to the Afghan issue.

Imran Khan lauded his team, especially the foreign minister, for the achievements on the foreign policy fronts particularly supporting Afghanistan to put it on the course of peace, which would ultimately open doors to regional trade.

The prime minister said Pakistan had now become a country which was getting the Muslim world united. Upon the request of both Saudi Arabia and Iran, Pakistan was trying to resolve their mutual conflicts though some spoilers were still poised to provoke the situation.

As regards Pakistan's foreign policy towards India, the prime minister said from the very first day of taking charge of the government, he had proposed New Delhi to resolve all issues through dialogue.

But, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not give up his arrogance and rather annexed the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir unilaterally on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan was not fighting for its interests rather it was against a Nazi-inspired ideology aimed at Hindu supremacy, he added.

He said at the United Nations, he had apprised the world leaders of the fanatic mindset of Modi, who, while being the chief minister of Gujarat, had ordered killing of Muslims.

Consequent to Pakistan's successful portrayal of Modi's nefarious designs targeting the Muslims as well as non-Muslim minorities in his country, India had to face unprecedented criticism in the international media, he added.

Imran Khan said after 1965, the United Nations Security Council took up the Kashmir issue after Pakistan had consistently highlighted the human rights violations in the territory at every international forum.

After his successful US visit, he said, the government had decided to keep up the momentum but the opposition parties in the country staged an anti-government sit-in, which undermined the process.

The prime minister believed that the Kashmir issue had now reached the point of no return as the Indian government could not suppress the Kashmiri people through 900,000 troops. No pro-India leadership would succeed to rule the territory and after the COVID-19 situation, the movement would go on, he added.

He said India was trying to destabilize Pakistan and its extremist government did not lose any opportunity to harm the country, especially by carrying out acts in its soft belly of tribal areas.

The government wanted development of the tribal areas and the political parties should fulfill their pledge to give their share of financial resources for the purpose, he added.

He recalled that Pakistan had lost some 70,000 lives during the war against terrorism.