Consolidation Of 108 Child Right Laws Not Possible: National Assembly Standing Committee On Law And Justice Mehmood Bashir Virk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

The consolidation of over 108 laws relating to child right at federal and provincial level was not possible right now owing to variety of reasons, however the final decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting of the Committee, Convener of Sub Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Mehmood Bashir Virk said while chairing the meeting of the Committee here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The consolidation of over 108 laws relating to child right at Federal and provincial level was not possible right now owing to variety of reasons, however the final decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting of the Committee, Convener of Sub Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Mehmood Bashir Virk said while chairing the meeting of the Committee here Friday.

He said the age of children was different ranging from 16 to 18 years in various laws. There can't be any bar in the age of a child especially in the cases related to evidence, he said.

He said the root cause of bonded labour was poverty and economic constraints of the people. A directory could be developed to help going through child laws, he concluded. The meeting was attended besides others by MNA Shunila Ruth, Abid Ali Deputy Draftsman Ministry of Law and Justice.

