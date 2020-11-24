Consolidation of economic gains vital to protect strategic national interests: Rana Athar Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Consolidation of economic gains is a prerequisite to safeguard the strategic national interests of Pakistan and in this connection "Pakistan House" a Think Tank was making collaborated efforts through its network of experts of global stature drawn from all sectors of life.

This was stated by Rana Athar Javed Director General "Pakistan House" while addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Tuesday. He said that the board of Directors (BOD) of this think tank decided to further expand its defined scope with a focus on the economic issues to make the strategic gains permanent, durable and sustainable.

He said that he was visiting various chambers of commerce and industry to discuss core issues to strengthen the national economy on a sustained basis. He supported the demand of FCCI for the construction of the expo center and said that it was direly needed to showcase our quality exportable surplus and gave a quantum jump to the exports.

He stressed floating of Pakistani brands for different countries and said that this think tank could extend necessary technical help to the interested businessmen. He also underlined the importance of technology and said that his network could support Pakistani investors to contact foreign industrialists and establish hi-tech industries in Pakistan with conditions of technology transfer. He termed CPEC as harbinger of prosperity for Pakistan and said that now we must switch over from hard work to smart work to compete in this global age of cutting edge technologies.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI briefly introduced Faisalabad and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and told that the city was contributing 60-65% share in total textile export of Pakistan. Similarly in total national export, its share was around 20-22%. He said that Faisalabad had large manufacturing units like Interloop, Rafhan Maize and Masood textile in addition to burgeoning SME sector.