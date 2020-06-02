Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) arranges webinar on June 5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) has arranged a webinar on June 5 under the title "The role of Covid-19 in improving communication in evaluation practices".

In collobration with Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP), they event would highlight the global fallout due to Covid-19 which led to improved emergency response systems against quickly identified standard benchmarks and Ky Performance Indicators.

These standards have swiftly been adopted globally through borderless communication as well as both centralised and devolved monitoring and evaluation mechanisms that have given way to the creation and dispersion of real-time data globally.

According to an official of CDPR, within Pakistan, Covid-19 has revealed differentiated provincial contributions in identifying and communicating new parameters to understand the implications of the crisis as well as propose new intellectual frameworks within which to view and handle the crisis.

He said it has strengthened monitoring and evaluation systems and helped reach broad policy consensus.

The lessons learnt from this crisis can show how evaluation practices in non-crisis situations can be improved and the important role of real time data in communication for course correction.

He said Hasaan Khawar, International Development consultant and CDPR fellow, would discuss his point of view as an M&E practitioner and set the context of how the COVID-19 crisis can have practical implications for monitoring and evaluation.

Another speaker Hamid Yaqub Sheikh, Chairman Planning and Development board, Punjab, would highlight lessons from Punjab to improve decision making in the wake of challenges due to COVID-19 and role of real time communication while evaluating critical decisions.

He said the third speaker would be Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Minister for Excise and Taxation and Head of Covid-19 Rapid Response Team, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who would discuss KP's experience in handling the crisis and the need forreal-time data sharing for responsive governance.