UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consortium Needed On Parthenium Research: UAF Vice Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:23 PM

Consortium needed on Parthenium research: UAF Vice Chancellor

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf stressed for the need to develop a national level consortium on Parthenium research to analyze its hazardous effects as well as medicinal values to protect plants, animal and human beings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf stressed for the need to develop a national level consortium on Parthenium research to analyze its hazardous effects as well as medicinal values to protect plants, animal and human beings.

He was addressing a meeting on Parthenium arranged by the Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development in collaboration with the CABI held at New Senate Hall on Tuesday.

He said that Parthenium was spreading across the country so proper research work must be conducted.

He said human in contact with the weed could develop allergy, asthma, eyes and nose diseases etc.

He said that Parthenium could be managed using a combination of methods, including preventive, cultural biological, manual, mechanical and herbicides.

Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, said the UAF in collaboration with the CABI had conducted many awareness sessions especially in different villages.

He said that gloves should be used while removing the weed. He said:" We have to look into each and every aspect of the weed in the research work".

CABI Deputy Director Programme Abdul Rehman said that local research must be carried out onweed and the ways to eradicate it with quarantine measures, biological control, etc.

Related Topics

Senate University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national menâ€™s teamâ€™s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.