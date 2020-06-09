Consortium needed on Parthenium research: UAF Vice Chancellor

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf stressed for the need to develop a national level consortium on Parthenium research to analyze its hazardous effects as well as medicinal values to protect plants, animal and human beings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf stressed for the need to develop a national level consortium on Parthenium research to analyze its hazardous effects as well as medicinal values to protect plants, animal and human beings.

He was addressing a meeting on Parthenium arranged by the Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development in collaboration with the CABI held at New Senate Hall on Tuesday.

He said that Parthenium was spreading across the country so proper research work must be conducted.

He said human in contact with the weed could develop allergy, asthma, eyes and nose diseases etc.

He said that Parthenium could be managed using a combination of methods, including preventive, cultural biological, manual, mechanical and herbicides.

Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, said the UAF in collaboration with the CABI had conducted many awareness sessions especially in different villages.

He said that gloves should be used while removing the weed. He said:" We have to look into each and every aspect of the weed in the research work".

CABI Deputy Director Programme Abdul Rehman said that local research must be carried out onweed and the ways to eradicate it with quarantine measures, biological control, etc.