Consortium of Asia Pacific launched: a new platform for advancing independent discourse on Asia-Pacific

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Consortium of Asia Pacific (CAPS), a Pakistan-based multi-institutional forum dedicated to fostering independent, objective discourse on the Asia-Pacific region was launched here on Friday.

The launch event saw the large participation from academicians political and regional experts, researchers, and students, who together discussed the Pakistani variable in the wake of changing paradigms in Asia Pacific, said a press release.

Chief Guest, Khalid Rehman, Chairman of the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), praised CAPS’as strategic mission, highlighting its potential as a bridge-builder for Pakistan in the Asia-Pacific region.

He emphasized the importance of China and the need for Pakistanis to project their own identity. CAPS is an excellent initiative, providing an independent, inclusive, and democratic platform for discussion. The Asia Pacific region, with its vast area and population, is crucial in global politics. Amidst Pakistan’s political polarization and conflicting world views, CAPS’s research-based approach will provide objective insights. We congratulate CAPS on this outstanding initiative and their passion for promoting a positive world view. This forum showcases Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation and progress.

Dr. Khurram Iqbal, President of CAPS, outlined the consortium's purpose and long-term goals, emphasizing Pakistan's ability to navigate the geopolitical tensions and stressed on the prospects of Pakistan positioning itself as a bridge between the US and China to turn these geopolitical tensions into a catalyst for its own economic growth.

Dr. Iqbal highlighted that these geopolitical challenges could be leveraged as a catalyst for Pakistan’s economic growth, suggesting that Islamabad prioritize "low politics" areas, such as trade, technology, climate action, and innovation. He underscored the need for Pakistan to seek partnerships with middle powers in Asia-Pacific, thus opening doors for collaboration in sectors critical to global progress.

Dr. Shoaib, Senior Vice President of CAPS, spoke on the importance of building partnerships within the region, stressing the role of regional alliances in Pakistan's path toward development.

Umair Pervez Khan, Secretary CAPS, moderated the event and highlighted the need for careful diplomacy as Pakistan explores the opportunities that the Asia-Pacific holds. He pointed out that, by capitalizing on the region’s potential, Pakistan could benefit economically and diplomatically.

The event also featured a comprehensive presentation by Dr. Gulshan Rafiq, Chief organizer of CAPS, outlining CAPS’s objectives and vision, illustrating how the consortium seeks to shape the discourse on Asia-Pacific in Pakistan.

The launch of CAPS marks an important step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to engage more constructively within the Asia-Pacific and promote an inclusive, forward-looking agenda for the region.