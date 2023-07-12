Open Menu

Conspiracies Against Country Can Only Be Thwarted Through Transparent Elections: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said the threats and conspiracies against the country could only be thwarted through transparent and timely elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the vision of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) regarding the upcoming general elections was very clear as people and institutions of the country agreed that only Nawaz Sharif could steer out the country from the prevailing crises.

The minister said that decision regarding the upcoming government would be taken by people of the country.

He said that if efforts had been made to stop threats, blackmailing and attacks in 2014, the incident of 9th May would not have happened.

"Facilitators are equally complicit with the main culprit. Today, Israel is talking about going to the United Nations. When such a game (played in Pakistan) takes place in these countries, do other states try to protect these criminals," he questioned.

Javed Latif observed that foreign funding was given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chief from India and Israel with the aim to destabilize Pakistan.

He was of the view the objectives which our enemy could not achieve by army, it achieved on 9th May by investing in the PTI chairman.

The minister said that today some institutions were deliberately expressing pressure on them but in actuality, there was no pressure on them, adding that Parvez Elahi also got relief.

The injustice with Nawaz Sharif should be redressed and action should be taken against the elements involved in the conspiracy, he demanded.

Javed Latif said that senior lawyers and politicians had admitted that injustice had been done to Nawaz Sharif adding that the state was not weak and conspiracies against the country would be foiled in future.

He said "It is in the interest of the country to hold fair and transparent elections on time. The people of Pakistan will decide who will be the next government. If fair and free elections are held, Nawaz Sharif will be elected as Prime Minister for the fourth time".

"Today, institutions also agree with the public opinion regarding Nawaz Sharif that if he comes, the era of prosperity will begin in the country in two years. The CPEC project will be completed and its fruits will start coming" he added.

In response to a question, Javed Latif said that the way threats were being made and conspiracies hatched, the only solution was timely and fair elections and the thinking of Muslim League-N was clear in that regard.

In response to another question, the minster said that arresting or releasing a criminals was not the responsibility of governments, but the work of state institutions.

