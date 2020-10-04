UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conspiracies Against Country, Institutions To Be Foiled: Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Conspiracies against country, institutions to be foiled: Interior Minister

NANKAKA SAHIB, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Sunday that conspiracies against the country and the national institutions would be foiled.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony to mark the silver jubilee of Khawaja Awais Welfare Foundation here, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had ruined national institutions, except for the army.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched against the country since its inception which were still on.

The interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and medical treatment in London.

Earlier, Brig (R) Ijaz Shah visited Maryam Trust Hospital, being run under the auspices of Khawaja Awais Welfare Foundation. He took round of various departments of the hospital. He also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients there.

The Welfare Foundation presented a traditional turban to the interior minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Army Interior Minister London Sunday Silver Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.