Conspiracies being hatched against institutions: Tahir Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has regretted that conspiracies are being hatched against the national institutions, adding that the nation will foil all nefarious designs of the anti-Pakistan elements.

Addressing Istehkam-e-Pakistan Convention at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) on Sunday, he said that those who attacked Khatam-e-Nabuwat in the past were now talking about protecting it only because of Imran Khan. These elements should realise that Khatam-e-Nabuwat, mosques and seminaries were now safe completely. He said that ulema were supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf government and they would not make any compromise on country's stability.

He said that ulema were guardians of religious, ideological and moral basis of Muslims and they could not tolerate any conspiracy against Khatam-e-Nabuwat as finality of the prophethood was an integral part of their faith.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved congratulations for pleading the case of Khatam-e-Nabuwat at the United Nations and said that the PM was voice of Pakistanis hearts as he made it clear to the world that they were not ready to tolerate any insult to Khatam-e-Nabuwat and strong response would be shown if any conspiracy was hatched in this regard.

Ashrafi said that sectarianism was being spread in the country through a deep-rooted conspiracy. Therefore, ulema should forge unity among their ranks and support the government to thwart wicked designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements.

Tahir Ashrafi said that criticism of sensitive departments and the Pak Army would not be tolerated at all. He said that it was happening for the first time in the country's history that Imran Khan was writing letters to all rulers and inviting them to be united on Khatam-e-Nabuwat. He said that Imran Khan was a true leader and he could not be blackmailed by those who looted the national wealth.

Tahir Ashrafi announced that he would hold a month-long Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conferences from March 1 in the country.

He said that Madrasa education had been placed under the Ministry of Education after 70 years of the country's history, which was a good development.