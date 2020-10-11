Conspiracies being hatched to destabilize country : FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi here on Sunday said that conspiracies were being hatched to destabilize the country.

He expressed these views during inauguration of uplift schemes in different union councils of NA 156.

The government had put the country on the way toward stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding the opposition was creating hurdles in that regard.

Some people were becoming part of the conspiracies to damage country's interests, Qureshi said.

He observed "Some elements wanted to damage unity among our ranks," adding that nefarious design of these elements would be foiled.

The foreign minister said rulers in past, plundered money illegally and made assets abroad.

During last two years, not even a single scandal of corruption had been surfaced , he added.

Qureshi said the prime minister had categorically stated that neither he nor he would allow any other to resort to the corruption.

Novel coronavirus inflicted huge loss to the country's economy, he said, adding that incumbent government not only battled against Covid- 19 amicably and but it also provided maximum relief to the masses.

The foreign minister said the government introduced smart lock down policy and the whole world was acknowledging it.

For poverty alleviation, Ehsaas Programme was one of the transparent initiatives of the government, he added.

The government kept the country's economy moving forward despite COVID- 19, Qureshi stated.

About uplift work, he remarked that the government was honouring its pledges, made with the public.

Different uplift schemes including roads, sewerage, electricity, safe drinking water, healthcare and education's department are in progress with rapid pace in the constituency of NA 156.

Qureshi also offered condolences at different union councils in NA 157. On this occasion, local leadership of PTI was also present.