Conspiracies being made to make chairman Senate election controversial: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the trio of Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Zardari and Maulana were conspiring to make the chairman Senate election controversial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the trio of Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Zardari and Maulana were conspiring to make the chairman Senate election controversial.

In a statement issued here, she said those pointing fingers at the institutions should be ashamed of their act, and added that the corrupt cabal that had won a Senate seat through horse-trading should refrain from levelling allegations.

The government would not allow disrespect of the institutions, she added.

Dr. Firdous said, "Government and its allies are on one page and CM Usman Buzdar enjoys the trust of the PM Imran Khan."