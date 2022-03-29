Conspiracies hatched by PDM come to logical end, Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said that conspiracies hatched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance come to its logical end as public reposed its confidence in the current government as witnessed on 27th March's mammoth public meeting.

"Nation was fully supportive of Prime Minister's independent foreign policy and reforms agenda of the PTI-led government", she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair program.

International conspirators are active to destabilize Pakistan at national and international level as they cannot digest the progress and prosperity of the country, she added.

Minister for Climate said that money is being used to buy the loyalties of the members of the parliament which is against the spirit and norms of democracy.

Prime Minister's clear stance on foreign policy gave an independent status to Pakistan in the comity of nations, she added.