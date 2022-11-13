UrduPoint.com

Conspiracies Of Imran 'exposed': Murtaza Javed Abbassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Conspiracies of Imran 'exposed': Murtaza Javed Abbassi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said the "conspiracies hatched by Imran Khan have been exposed before the people by bringing the country to the brink of destruction".

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of a business center in Havelian city.

The minister further said that Imran's narrative of external conspiracy had been exposed, alleging that the PTI chief "created chaos and obstacles in the way of development of the country through long marches and sit-ins".

Murtaza Abbassi said that there was no greater crime than obstructing the economic development of the country.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Imran Niazi as a certified thief in the Tosha Khana case while billions of rupees were minted (through alleged corruption) in Peshawar BRT project," he said.

The minister, while replying to a question, said the PTI was ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 9 years, alleging the provincial government for making the KPK financially bankrupt.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Election Commission Of Pakistan Havelian Sunday Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

10 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.