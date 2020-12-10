UrduPoint.com
Conspiracies Of India Against Pakistan To Fail: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Conspiracies of India against Pakistan to fail: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that all conspiracies of India against Pakistan would fail miserably.

According to a handout issued here, the minister said this while talking about the Indian attitude and the aggravating border situation.

Aleem Khan said that if enemy made a mistake, it would be given befitting response, adding that Pakistan Army was fully capable and always ready for any situation.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always opposed the Modi mentality and exposed the Indian negative agenda to the world.

He said that in fact it was difficult for India to digest the development and prosperity of Pakistan at any cost.

He said that firing on unarmed civilians at the borders had become the norm of the Indian Army.

