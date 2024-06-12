Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that conspiracies to bankrupt the country had been thwarted, steering it away from economic hardships towards stability.

Presiding over the meeting of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Parliamentary Party at the Parliament House, he said, "We have left behind the conspiracies of those who dreamed of bankrupting the country and guided it from economic hardships to stability."

The prime minister briefed the parliamentary party about the budgetary proposals.

He assured that maximum relief would be provided to the common man in the budget, with specific measures aimed at easing the burden of workers, farmers, and salaried people.

He expressed gratitude to the party members and allies for their confidence in him and their full support of the government policies benefiting the common man and the country.

Pm Shehbaz urged the parliamentarians to actively participate in the budget sessions, offering suggestions, and providing a robust and reasoned response to any falsehoods or propaganda regarding the budget.

He stated, "History is witness to our efforts for rescuing Pakistan's economy through prioritizing national interests. With the guidance of Allah Almighty and under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, we averted bankruptcy and default in the country."

He said that a conspiratorial group posed a threat to the country's security and undermined those who had sacrificed their lives for it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Almighty entrusted him with serving Pakistan for the second time, expressing his determination to resolve the nation's issues.

Resolving to meet everyone's expectations, the prime minister lauded the trust of brotherly countries and investors in the government's economic policies and increasing the foreign investment.

He stressed the importance of untiring efforts for the country's economic stability, and assured providing basic healthcare, higher education, and equal opportunities for development.

He said that providing employment to the talented workforce as well as ensuring education and training in the IT field for the youth were among the government's priorities.

Calling for efforts to empower women and dignified employment opportunities to them, the prime minister said that during his foreign visits, he called for attracting investments instead of seeking loans.

He said the environment of peace and political stability was inevitable for investment and that the nations always achieved success through hard work, dedication, and courage.

He stressed the need to get aspiration from China and other developed nations to forge a bright future tailored for Pakistan's specific conditions.

He commended his team for their efforts in achieving a significant reduction in inflation, leading to the stabilization of the rupee against the Dollar and a bullish trend in the stock market.

He expressed satisfaction over the initial positive outcomes resulting from the hard work of the government's economic team.

During the meeting, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb provided a comprehensive briefing on the budget to the members.

The members expressed complete confidence in the budget prepared by the government's economic team, led by the Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Federal ministers and parliamentarians affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-N attended the meeting.