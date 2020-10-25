UrduPoint.com
Conspiracies To Derail Democracy To Fail Miserably: PTI MNA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Conspiracies to derail democracy to fail miserably: PTI MNA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that all the conspiracies to derail the democracy in the country would witness huge failures.

In a statement, she said that the alliance of opposition parties would soon disburse. The enemies of the country were conspiring against the incumbent government and the opposition parties were also part of that conspiracy.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said the opposition wanted to create panic and chaos in the country just to achieve their personal gains.

She remarked that the opposition should stop conspiring against the country as well as nation and they must consider the interests of the country.

The PDM had the right to peaceful protest but they were not allowed to take the law in their hands. In case of violation of laws, strict legal action would be taken against them.

Nusrat Wahid said that the Muslim League-N and Peoples Party would leave Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman after using him and both parties wanted to divert attention of the nation from their corruption. Both the said parties were taking shelter of PDM but people of Pakistan had refused both parties and definitely opposition's movement would be failed.

The PTI government would continue to serve masses for which millions of Pakistanis elected Imran Khan,she concluded.

