Conspiracies To Harm Pak-China Friendship Not Succeed: Senator Samina Zehri

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that every conspiracy to sour Pak-China bilateral relations would be foiled.

In a statement issued on Friday, she expressed her heartfelt sorrow and grief over the loss of lives of Chinese citizens in suicide bombing attach in Karachi University.

She extended her condolence to the Chinese Consul General and said that Pak-China friendship was eternal and there was no other opinion on it.

She said that the incident of terrorism was highly reprehensible and tragic. The eternal friendship between Pakistan and China and the success of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not being digested by the enemies and conspiracies to harm Pak-China friendship would not be allowed to succeed with such negative tactics. The elements involved in heinous act will be dealt with full force. The blood of the Chinese and locals killed in the blast will not go in vain, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that terrorists would have to pay the price and the culprits will be brought to book soon. She said that India is always behind terrorism in Pakistan and is using so-called anti-Pakistan organizations and seducing the locals to achieve its nefarious aims which we strongly condemned.

She said that every step would be taken for the integrity of the country and soon the enemies and their tools would be brought to justice.

She said that some lost youth should understand that India is our enemy country and they are not benevolent to Pakistanis and the enemy uses them only for their own purposes saying that the survival of Pakistanis is linked to the integrity and security of Pakistan.

She said that angry and lost people should come to the right path and join the national mainstream and use their talents for Pakistan and its development and prosperity.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that China has always stood by Pakistan and the CPEC project is due to China but the enemy is pursuing Pak-China friendship and wants to weaken it.

She said that the suicide attack on the van of Chinese teachers was an attack on Pak-China friendship but the whole nation is united against terrorism adding that the CEPC project is the future of Pakistan and the safety of CPEC project and Chinese citizens would be ensured.

