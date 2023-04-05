Conspiracy being hatched to discredit national institutions: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that under a well-planned conspiracy, the politicians, media, and state institutions were being maligned, leading to widespread chaos in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that under a well-planned conspiracy, the politicians, media, and state institutions were being maligned, leading to widespread chaos in the country.

The state minister while talking to a private news channel went on to express his disappointment with the current situation, stating that "egocentric politics" had discredited every institution in the country.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict to hold the election in Punjab, he said that in his opinion it lacks "legitimacy" because the full court did not adjudicate the said matter.

Dr. Malik expressed his apprehension over the applicability of the constitutional article of holding elections within 90 days in Punjab. Dr. Malik questioned the "selective application" of constitutional articles for Punjab and took exception to the same principle being purportedly negated for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was referring to the verdict released by the apex court which had ordered the ECP to hold polls in Punjab on May 14th. Whereas the matter related to the KP polls had been referred to the suitable platforms, in that case, the forum may be the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to decide the provincial elections.