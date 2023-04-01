Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that a well-thought-out conspiracy was hatched to portray Islam, which is the religion of peace, as a conservative and extremist religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that a well-thought-out conspiracy was hatched to portray Islam, which is the religion of peace, as a conservative and extremist religion.

He made these remarks while speaking at the Maleeka tul Arab conference held under the auspices of Mukhtar Organization Pakistan in connection with the death anniversary of Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadeeja tul Kubra (S.A) held at Islamabad.

The Speaker highlighted the role of Hazrat Khadija al Kubra (SA), the wife of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in relation to her services for the cause of Islam.

He mentioned that Hazrat Khadija (SA) as the endorser of the first revelation of islam who had established the largest business empire in the Arab world and was renowned as Tahira, the purest lady.

However, the Speaker expressed concern that the west may not be aware of the great personality of Hazrat Khadija (SA) due to the negligence of the Muslim Ummah in promoting her role in Islamic history.

He stressed the need for Muslims to highlight the true message of Islam, which advocates for gender equality and women's empowerment. The Speaker also called upon the Muslim Ummah to unite and work towards promoting the true image of Islam, which is based on peace, tolerance, and harmony.

"Protection of the signs and services of Mashaheer e Islam is the key to eliminating intolerance and radicalization," the speaker said.

He lauded the contribution made by Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi who played an effective role in commemorating the days attributed to Mashaheer e Islam and highlighting their pious characters.

The event was participated by renowned dignitaries of different schools of thought, poets, and political, social and religious scholars who offered extraordinary tributes to the services of Hazrat Khadeeja al Kubra (S.A).

Addressing to the conference the Secretary General of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Allama Bisharat Hussain Imami said that Almighty Allah praised Hazart Khadeeja (S.A) in the Holy Quran. Hazrat Khadeeja (S.A) did not only strengthen the foundations of Islam but also trained her progeny in a way to ensure the eternal protection of Islam.

Addressing to the conference, Syed Muhammad Ali Gillani the Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Barim Imam Kazmi (R.A) said that alongside Zikr e Hussain (A.S), the ideology of Imam Hussain (A.S) must also be highlighted.

Divsional Kahateeb Jammat e Ahl e Sunnah Pakistan Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi said that following the pious character of Hazrat Khadeeja al Kubra (S.A) provides a guarantee for success in the world and the hereafter.

Sahibzada Usman Ghani said that every Muslim is obliged to the services of Hazrat Khadeeja al Kubra (S.A).

Peer of Mohra Shareef, Peer Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah said that history stands witness to the sacrifices of Hazrat Khadeeja (S.A) who sacrificed her entire wealth for Islam.