Conspiracy To Give Impression Of Differences Between Govt, National Institutions Will Fail: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022

Conspiracy to give impression of differences between govt, national institutions will fail: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the conspiracy to give impression of differences between the government and the army would fail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the conspiracy to give impression of differences between the government and the army would fail.

In a tweet, he said that those who were claiming that by opposing the Ukraine war, Chief of Army Staff has opposed Russia.

He asked them to read the statement after the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin. The Army Chief had said the same thing as in that statement, he added.

