UrduPoint.com

Conspirators To Bite Dust As Entire Nation Stands By PM Imran: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Conspirators to bite dust as entire nation stands by PM Imran: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that those who had hatched conspiracies against the democratically elected government would bite the dust as the entire nation stood by the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that those who had hatched conspiracies against the democratically elected government would bite the dust as the entire nation stood by the Prime Minister.

Talking to the media persons at the building of the Supreme Court, he said 220 million had decided to stand by the country's sovereignty, thus supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan who would foil the conspiracy hatched against the democratically elected government.

He said the participation of a large number of people in the 'Amr bil Maroof' public gathering manifested that the people reposed full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and stood by him to defeat the conspirators.

Habib said the prime minister had exposed the foreign conspiracy in the public gathering the other day and now it was known to everybody with whom a fugitive in London met and on whose directives some characters in Pakistan were acting.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had won the hearts of Pakistanis by announcing "not to compromise on national interests." The prime minister got "confidence plus" from the public who came from across the country to attend the public gathering held at the Parade ground, he added.

He thanked the people who attended the public meeting and made it a success.

Farrukh said after a long time, the country had a genuine leader who was striving to protect the interests of the nation and the country.

He fired a broadside on the Opposition leaders, who he alleged, looted the national wealth ruthlessly and now got united against Prime Minister Imran Khan to save their skin in their corruption cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court London Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Austr ..

KFC announces title sponsorship for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

12 minutes ago
 PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of ..

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

17 minutes ago
 IHC stays ECP's action in matter pertaining PM's p ..

IHC stays ECP's action in matter pertaining PM's political activities

25 seconds ago
 PTA organizes training workshops on IPV6 for mobil ..

PTA organizes training workshops on IPV6 for mobile operators & ISPs

27 seconds ago
 Haleem alleges opposition of conspiring against ho ..

Haleem alleges opposition of conspiring against homeland on behest of foreign po ..

28 seconds ago
 Heineken to Transfer Russia Business to New Owner

Heineken to Transfer Russia Business to New Owner

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>