UrduPoint.com

Conspirators To Fail In Toppling Khan's Government: Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Conspirators to fail in toppling Khan's government: Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said an international conspiracy and investment was made to topple the government of Imran Khan adding that the conspirators would fail in their designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said an international conspiracy and investment was made to topple the government of Imran Khan adding that the conspirators would fail in their designs.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said foreign funding was being made for no confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan would fight till last ball and negotiation was underway with allies, he added.

He said debate on no-confidence motion would start from March 31 and voting would be held on April 3. However, he said that the opposition could not bring 172 members required for success of the no confidence motion.

He reiterated that he stood firmly with Imran Khan whether he (PM) remained in power or not.

Lauding the decision of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) to support PM Imran Khan, he expressed the hope that MQM would also follow the PML-Q. The entire nation stood by the PM and the mammoth PTI public gathering on March 27 was its manifestation, he added.

He said the governor Punjab would issue notification of Punjab Chief Minister's resignation.

He said containers have been removed and now all roads were clear in the Federal capital.

Rasheed said security forces arrested four terrorists harboring nefarious designs from Islamabad and they would be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

Similarly, as many as four terrorists involved in attack at Mosque in Peshawar were also killed in an operation.

He appreciated interior ministry, Rangers, FC, Police, local administration and other law enforcing agencies for maintenance of law and order and provision of security to all public gatherings and marches.

Personnel of FC, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been sent back while Rangers would also be withdrawn soon.

Replying to a question, he said he was not a part of the government negotiation team with MQM. However, he said the decision of MQM would be very decisive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad MQM Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Rangers Police Interior Ministry Governor Punjab Law And Order Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April Mosque Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Careem Partners with JS Bank to Provide Convenient ..

Careem Partners with JS Bank to Provide Convenient Mobility Solutions

16 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to attend China-US-Russia Consultation Me ..

Pakistan to attend China-US-Russia Consultation Mechanism meeting

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says Thoughtless Use of Weapons by ..

Russia's Shoigu Says Thoughtless Use of Weapons by Ukraine Threatens Shipping in ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>