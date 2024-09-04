Open Menu

Constable, Accused Shot Dead In Lakki And Nowshera Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A police constable was martyred when unknown armed men fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Police said Constable Waqar Ahmad was in front of his house in the Narokhel area of Lakki Marwat when armed men shot him dead. Police said the constable deputed at Police Station Saddar, Lakki Marwat died at the scene.

Meanwhile, in the Kheshgi Bala area of Nowshera Kalan, an encounter took place between the accused and police that lasted for a long period.

As a result of crossfire, the accused was killed, police said, adding that firearms were recovered from him and the body was shifted to a local hospital for medicolegal procedure.

The dead accused was identified as Usama, son of Neher Ali, a resident of Kheshgi Bala.

