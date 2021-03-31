Constable along with two family members killed, three injured in road mishap

A police constable along with his two family members killed in a road mishap occurred here Wednesday near Keraee area of Bisham tehsil

According to police, a traffic constable Rahimzada along with five other family members was travelling when their jeep fell into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn.

As a result, three persons including constable, his sister and a nephew were killed on the spot while his son and sister-in-law and a jeep driver sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where the condition of two injured were in precarious.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the deceased policeman was held at police lines, attended by DPO Rahim Shah and other officers. They laid wreaths on the coffin of the deceased and offered fateha for the departed soul.